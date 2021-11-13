AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 33.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,666,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,401,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,065 shares of company stock worth $2,738,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $147.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.51 and a twelve month high of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day moving average is $123.07.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

