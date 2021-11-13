AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,107 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,304 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Zumiez worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Zumiez by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Zumiez by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

