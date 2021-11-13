AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCH opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

