AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 42,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 68,716 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $669.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

