Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABUS. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

