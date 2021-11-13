Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arch Resources by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $341,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock worth $166,121 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

