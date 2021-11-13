Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Critical Comparison

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$135.68 million ($3.53) -6.00 Mirati Therapeutics $13.40 million 548.01 -$357.94 million ($9.94) -14.31

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcutis Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -45.12% -42.55% Mirati Therapeutics N/A -45.63% -40.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Mirati Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics 1 3 8 0 2.58

Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.43%. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $212.30, indicating a potential upside of 49.24%. Given Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcutis Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcutis Biotherapeutics beats Mirati Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

