Arepacoin (AREPA) Market Cap Reaches $52,539.06

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $52,539.06 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,183,654 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

