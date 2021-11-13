Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Get Arkema alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.16. Arkema has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.