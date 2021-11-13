Ascendant Resources’ (ASND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$0.35 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE ASND opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. Ascendant Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13.

In other Ascendant Resources news, Director Mark Peter Brennan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,288,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$868,119.91.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

