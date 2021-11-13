Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.93). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($3.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.42) to ($7.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($9.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.64) to ($5.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASND opened at $155.72 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

