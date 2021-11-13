Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Stock Rating Lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.22.

ASH stock opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $106.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Ashland Global by 260.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ashland Global by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ashland Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

