Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Position Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,990 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after buying an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 556,334 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.1% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 55,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

