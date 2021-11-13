AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AstraZeneca updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.525-$2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.40 EPS.
NASDAQ:AZN traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,151,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,230. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
