AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AstraZeneca updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.525-$2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,151,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,230. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

