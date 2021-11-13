ATB Capital Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CEU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.21.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$534.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.23 million. Research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784 in the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

