ATB Capital Increases CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price lifted by ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CEU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.21.
Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.75. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$534.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
In other news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Insiders have sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784 in the last ninety days.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
