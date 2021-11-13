Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATER. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Get Aterian alerts:

Shares of ATER opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aterian in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.