Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Aterian has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $232.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.73.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $174,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

