Athersys (ATHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Athersys to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athersys stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Athersys worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

