Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $3.51 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $3.51 million and $494,937.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

