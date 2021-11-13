AtonRa Partners Grows Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

