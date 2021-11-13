AtonRa Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Rapid7 by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.60.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $133.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

