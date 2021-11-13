AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. AT&T posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

