aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT Lowered to $11.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

LIFE stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

