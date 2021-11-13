AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. AudioEye updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AEYE traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,387. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AudioEye stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 2,094.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of AudioEye worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

