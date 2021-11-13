AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. AudioEye updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AEYE traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 149,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $99.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioEye stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 2,094.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of AudioEye worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

