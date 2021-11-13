AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AEYE has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of AEYE stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.01. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi purchased 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AudioEye by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

