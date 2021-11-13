AusNet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

AusNet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.56.

AusNet Services Company Profile

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth & Future Networks segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

