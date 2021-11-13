AusNet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

AusNet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.56.

Get AusNet Services alerts:

AusNet Services Company Profile

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Growth & Future Networks segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AusNet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AusNet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.