Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 729.80 ($9.53) and last traded at GBX 695.15 ($9.08), with a volume of 925616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620.20 ($8.10).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 614.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 611.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.39.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

