AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACQ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.28.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$38.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

