AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on ACQ. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.28.
Shares of ACQ opened at C$38.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$22.49 and a 1-year high of C$59.26.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
