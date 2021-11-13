Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Shares of ADP opened at $230.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $231.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.