AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,711.35.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,886.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,710.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,586.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,904.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $30.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.