Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 100.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Avinger alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Avinger in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.