Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.61) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXSM. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.65.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.