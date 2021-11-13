Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of AZMTF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,706. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

