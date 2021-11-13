Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 288.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,573 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

AZYO stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZYO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Aziyo Biologics Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

