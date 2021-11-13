B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 361 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.24.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total value of $2,266,802.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,774.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,845 shares of company stock worth $155,980,140. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $631.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $608.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

