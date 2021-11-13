B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 7,432 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,952 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $147.76 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

