B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $3.69 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,614 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.48 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of -153.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

