B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 4,679 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Target were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 61.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $260.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.53 and a 200 day moving average of $241.20. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

