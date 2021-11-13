Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLDP. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.44.

BLDP stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,427,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

