Bally’s Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BALY. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of BALY opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,110,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bally’s by 12.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 976,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Bally’s by 100.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $14,996,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

