Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BALY. Cowen raised Bally’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NYSE BALY opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.93.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

