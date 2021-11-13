Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 41.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

