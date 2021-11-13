Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $988,000 Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 439,437 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,703,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,147,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after acquiring an additional 183,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

