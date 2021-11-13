Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $988,000 Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,786,000 after acquiring an additional 439,437 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,703,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,147,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after acquiring an additional 183,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $19.97.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
