Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 78,302 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78,302 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

