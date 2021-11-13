Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 40,115 shares.The stock last traded at $3.31 and had previously closed at $3.18.

The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

