Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Barclays lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.71) to €4.30 ($5.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.78 ($4.44).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

