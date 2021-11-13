Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $35,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $220.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $223.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.