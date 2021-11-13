Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.66% of Ingredion worth $39,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

