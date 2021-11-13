Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.52% of IAA worth $38,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in IAA by 79.2% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,195 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,222,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 87.9% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after buying an additional 495,799 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

